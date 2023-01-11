It was a busy weekend for the Southern Boone Wrestling Club. With two tournaments on Saturday; one in Hannibal and the other in Wardsville, some wrestlers headed North and some went South. Hannibal’s “Scrap for the Strap“ had wrestlers show up from all over Missouri; even some from Illinois. This made for big brackets and a very long day of wrestling. The tournament started at 9:00am and lasted until 10:30pm. The other half of the club went to the Blair Oaks Wrestling Tournament in Wardsville. Our club saw three 1st place finishers there; Bowen Baker, Wyatt Shanks, and Griffin Pfingsten. There were eleven 2nd place finishers and three who placed 3rd.

The results for Hannibal’s “Scrap for the Strap”: