By: Todd Pridemore

The Eagles soccer squad ended last week with three games in the Moberly Tournament. On Friday afternoon, they opened play against the Affton Cougars (4-2) from St. Louis. Light rain fell in start and stop fashion throughout the match. Both squads entered the game with similar statistics related to goals scored and goals allowed, but the Cougars controlled the action early and launched six shots in the opening seven minutes. The last of those was deflected by SBC goalkeeper Aidan Bukowsky, but an Affton player beat everyone to the rebound and scored. Down by a goal, the Eagles answered three minutes later off a James Brooks’ corner kick that was first headed by an SBC player and then buried in the net on a one-touch shot by Mason Ahern. Affton scored again with 12 minutes remaining in the half, and took a 2-1 lead over SBC into halftime. While the rainfall tapered off during the 2nd period, the floodgates opened on the field for the Cougars as they dominated play, scoring five goals to blow the game open – with one of them coming off an Eagle own goal. SBC did add a goal of their own near the beginning of the half, when Ahern converted a penalty kick. The final score was 7-2 in favor of Affton, and was one of the most lopsided losses in SBC program history.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal