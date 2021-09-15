By: Todd Pridemore

The Eagles soccer team traveled to northeast Missouri to compete in the Hannibal Tournament last Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, the injury bug also made the trip with the team. Prior to the opening match on Friday afternoon, Noah Ottinger was sidelined with a lower-leg injury and held out of action. As the three-game tournament unfolded, the Eagles lost additional players in every game they played. Things did start well for SBC, as they opened with a 5-0 win in convincing fashion against the Lutheran North Crusaders (0-1). The Eagles scored all their goals in the first half, with Jack McCluskey scoring the opening goal, Gavin Blackburn netting three goals – one on a penalty kick, and Reece Baker topping off the scoring with a PK goal of his own. SBC played a multitude of bench players in the second half, and had several chances to add to their lead, but couldn’t do so. However, the victory came with a price, as goalkeeper Aidan Bukowsky suffered an injury when an attacking Crusader collided with him in the final minutes of the contest. Bukowsky did not play for the remainder of the tournament.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal