By: Kyle Baker and

Todd Pridemore

The Eagles soccer team participated in the annual Hannibal Tournament last Friday and Saturday. The opening match was a challenge, as SBC went up against the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders (5-1). The two teams faced each other in the same tourney last fall, and Saxony Lutheran claimed a decisive 4-1 victory. Last Friday evening’s match was much more competitive. However, the Crusaders scored one goal late in the 1st half, and another midway through the 2nd. While SBC created a few scoring opportunities through the contest – the best coming in the 1st period when Drew Dial pushed the ball into the box and collided with the goalkeeper, the team failed to put the ball in the net and fell by a score of 0-2.

