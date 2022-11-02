By: Kyle Baker and

Todd Pridemore

Those familiar with the Eagles soccer program almost take it for granted: playing in the district championship year after year. 2008 is the last time the boys’ team was not a part of their district final. The Eagles will play in their 14th consecutive district final match tonight. SBC won its first two games of the Class 2 District 4 tournament in convincing fashion to reach the championship match. On Saturday at noon, the #2 seed Eagles faced the #7 seed Moberly Spartans (4-18-1) in the opening round. Southern Boone controlled play throughout. Drew Dial scored off a corner kick in the 10th minute to give his team the early lead. Then, eight minutes before halftime, Dial made an excellent pass to Cal Montgomery, who scored the 2nd goal. Moberly only generated two real scoring threats in the opening 40 minutes, but both shots were off goal.

