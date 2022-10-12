By: Todd Pridemore

The Eagles played perhaps their best match of the season on Friday night under the lights in Ashland against the Class 3 Camdenton Lakers (10-8). The visitors entered the game averaging 2.6 goals per contest, but SBC played more than 80 minutes of shutout defense to keep the Lakers off the scoreboard. Goalkeeper Aidan Bukowsky had several high-level saves to keep the clean sheet, and the back-line defense of Reece Baker, Hunter Wyatt, Easton Cooper, and Timmy Lutz stepped up time after time to contain the Camdenton attack.

