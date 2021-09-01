By: Kyle Baker and Todd Pridemore

One day before playing their first match of the season, the Eagles soccer team learned that they are a Class 2 school this season (SBC won the state title in Class 1 last season). The team has been assigned to District 4 by MSHSAA, which includes six other schools: Christian (12-8 in 2020), Fulton (16-7 and Class 2 District 6 champion in 2020), Mexico (9-13-1 in 2020), St. Charles West (6-13 in 2020), Winfield (4-15-1 in 2020), and Wright City (10-12 in 2020). Much has been made of SBC’s 11 consecutive district titles. The Eagles will have a significant challenge ahead of them as they seek their 12th district championship later this fall.

Photo By: Carolyn Pridemore

