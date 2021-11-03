By: Todd Pridemore

Senior captain Jack McCluskey (#8) leads the Eagles with 20 goals and 6 assists this season. SBC opens district tournament play today at Winfield High School as the #1 seed in Class 2 District 4. If the Eagles win today’s match, they will play in the championship match this Friday at 3:00pm, also in Winfield. The SBC boys soccer program has won 11 consecutive district titles and has high hopes of claiming their 12th straight championship on Friday. (Photo By: Carolyn Pridemore)

