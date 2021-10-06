By: Todd Pridemore

After seven days off from game action, the Eagles (7-5) faced the Mexico Bulldogs (1-10) on their new turf soccer field in Audrain County last Tuesday. SBC was nearly at full-strength for the first time in weeks, with only goalkeeper Aidan Bukowsky unavailable to play due to injury. From the opening seconds of the match, the Bulldogs’ game plan was to push their back line forward and cause the Eagles to be offside offensively as much as possible. That strategy was effective to begin with, as SBC was offside three times in the first six minutes. But Mexico’s strategy also came with a trade-off, as it allowed the Eagles’ speedy forwards multiple opportunities to run onto balls passed through and over Mexico’s defensive back line. As a result, SBC launched 23 shots during the match and placed an impressive 17 of them on goal.

Senior Gavin Blackburn (right) heads the ball away from the Eagles’ goal in last week’s victory against Mexico. (Photo By: Carolyn Pridemore)

See more Soccer in this weeks Boone County Journal