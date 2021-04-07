By: Todd Pridemore

Wet weather and spring break kept the Southern Boone girls soccer team off the playing field for more than two weeks, but the team still received noteworthy news without playing a match. MSHSAA recently announced that the Eagles are a Class 2 school and are assigned to District 4 this spring for state playoffs. The other schools assigned to the same district are Christian, Fulton, Mexico, Owensville, Winfield, and Wright City. The district tournament will take place in mid-May.

