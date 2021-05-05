By: Todd Pridemore

Three days after suffering a one-goal defeat against a very physical Rolla team, the Eagles returned to their home field against the Fulton Hornets (7-8) last Monday. SBC dominated the game and the ball rarely crossed into the Hornet’s attacking half of the field. At the midpoint of the first half, defender Lily Frazier made a pass from midfield that found Jacey Scheer. Scheer caught the keeper out of position and lofted a 25-yard shot over the defense and into the net for the opening goal.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal