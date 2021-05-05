By: Todd Pridemore

The latest state power rankings were released on April 27, and SBC’s recent losses dropped them to the #2 spot in Class 2. The current #1 team is Ursuline Academy in St. Louis. However, there was more difficult news for the team to process last week. Starting goalkeeper Jo Scheer, after suffering an injury on April 26, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a lower-leg fracture. Coach Vandelicht had this to say about the situation: “I really feel bad for Jo because she has been in the number one spot (at goalkeeper) this whole year. We are very fortunate as a program to have Celissa (Kennedy) who can also play goalie at a high level. Celissa will hold her own just fine, and there is no doubt Jo will be rooting her on for the rest of this season.” Scheer, a senior, ends her season with an impressive nine shutouts and 40 saves.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal