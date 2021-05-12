By: Todd Pridemore

The Eagles’ (16-4) season has taken on a somewhat Jekyll and Hyde feel the last few weeks. When they win, they blow out their competition. In their 16 victories, SBC has outscored their competition by an average of nearly six goals per match. In their four losses – all against larger class schools – three of them have been one-goal defeats. Perhaps more importantly, many fans walked away from most of those losses feeling like the Eagles were the more talented squad and should have won.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal