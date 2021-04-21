By: Todd Pridemore

The Eagles were in northeast Missouri last Friday and Saturday for the annual Hannibal Tournament. SBC matched up against the Warrenton Warriors (3-7) in the opening round game on Friday evening. Like many other matches this season, the Eagles were simply the better team. Less than six minutes into the contest, Trinity Schupp scored the first goal. The score became 2-0 three minutes later when Jersee Wren netted another goal. The second half was much like the first, as Haylee Ancell scored only five minutes after the period began. With 27:33 left in the match, Avery Pickett scored off an assist from Ellie Helms to make the score 4-0. The Eagles added a fifth goal with 16 minutes remaining after Emma Smith was fouled inside the box. Tessa Roney converted the ensuing penalty kick to make the final score 5-0.

