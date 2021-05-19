By: Todd Pridemore

The #2 state ranked Eagles returned to the Win column last Monday when they traveled to Osage Beach to face the Lady Indians (8-13). Trinity Schupp started the scoring nine minutes into the match with a shot from 18 yards out. Four minutes later she scored again from the same spot to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. Near the midway point of the half, Avery Pickett scored after receiving a crossing pass from Ellie Helms. With 8:39 remaining in the opening period, Grace Dunn was fouled in the box and Helms converted the penalty kick. The score stood at 4-0 at halftime. The only goal of the second period came when Claire Pickett was fouled in the box. Once again Helms converted the PK to make the final score 5-0. Celissa Kennedy earned the shutout in goal for SBC.

