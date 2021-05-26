By: Todd Pridemore

The Eagles traveled to Mexico last week to participate in the Class 2 District 4 soccer tournament. As the #1 seed in the district, SBC received a first-round bye and then opened the tournament against the Owensville Dutchgirls (13-10). Owensville came into the match as a major underdog, but they competed well and were a quality opponent. SBC controlled possession of the ball for most of the first half, but it took a while for the Eagles to get on the scoreboard. Finally, with 5:30 remaining in the period, a ball was played ahead that Julia Richardson tracked down in front of the Owensville goal. Richardson and the opposing goalie collided, but Jersee Wren followed the play and put the ball in the net. The score was 1-0 at the half. In the second period, Wren added another goal to give her team a bit of breathing room. The final Eagle goal of the night came on a well-designed set play from a corner kick. Ellie Helms put the ball in play to Avery Pickett, who played it back to Helms. Helms made a pass that looked as if it was intended for Wren, but Wren deftly stepped over the ball and left it for Trinity Schupp to strike and finish. Celissa Kennedy earned the shutout in goal for the Eagles.

