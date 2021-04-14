By: Todd Pridemore

Last Friday the Southern Boone girls (5-0) traveled to Boonville to take on the Lady Pirates (0-3). The game was originally scheduled to be played in Ashland, but recent rains had muddied the Eagles’ home field. Both coaches agreed to move the game for the benefit of playing on Boonville’s turf. Coach Vandelicht was happy to simply be able to play the game. “We are five games into the season already, but it seems like we haven’t played in forever with cancelled games due to weather and spring break. Tonight was a chance for us to get back into a rhythm. Knowing that we will play three games a week from here on out, we wanted to redeem ourselves from a rather slow start against Tolton (on April 5),” the coach stated.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal