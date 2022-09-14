By: Todd Pridemore

Last Tuesday, the Eagles traveled to Washington, MO to take on the always tough St. Francis Borgia Knights (3-1). Borgia created multiple scoring chances in the first period, and made the score 1-0 in their favor when one of their speedy forwards got behind SBC’s back line and ran onto a long pass for a shot and score in just the 7th minute. The Eagles created a few chances of their own in the 1st half. Cal Montgomery made multiple throws into the box that Captain Mason Ahern headed toward the net, but none were converted. The Eagles closest scoring chance came when Andrew Pridemore maneuvered the ball around a defender in the right corner of the field and served a well placed ball into the box. The Knights keeper beat a charging Noah Ottinger to the ball by only a few inches, saving the attempt. Montgomery also placed a strong shot on goal during the closing minutes of the period, but the keeper made the save once again.

