By: Tara Blue

The boys varsity wrestling team competed in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament last weekend, with three boys qualifying for the state tournament. Grant Leninger qualified as the Class 2 District 2 144 lbs. Champion, Kaid Shaw taking 4th place in the 120 lbs. weight class, and Blaine Bergthold taking 3rd place in the 126 lbs. weight class.

The qualifying boys and girls will compete at the MIZZOU Arena on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 21-22 at the MSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. The Southern Boone School District will excuse absences and allow students to attend the tournament as long as they have a parent call in and they check in with Coach Tracy at the MIZZOU Arena. Best of luck to these student athletes. GO EAGLES!