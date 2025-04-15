Both teams were strong on the hill on Saturday, but Southern Boone Varsity Eagles defeated Timberland 3-1. Jackson Woodward started the game for the Eagles and recorded nine outs.

A double by Zac Henson put Southern Boone on the board in the bottom of the second. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Eagles went back into the lead after Henson singled to center field, and Jayce Troth stole home, each scoring one run.

Rowan Bonnot earned the win for Southern Boone. The righty allowed zero hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Woodward stepped on the hill first. The starter allowed three hits and one run over three innings, striking out five and walking none.

Henson led the team with two runs batted in from the number seven spot in the lineup.

The left fielder went 2-for-3 on the day. Brayden Beckmann led Southern Boone with three hits in three at bats.

The Eagles traveled to Hallsville on Tuesday, April 15th. Visit the Southern Boone Athletics website for results.

