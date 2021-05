River Region Credit Union sponsored a U19 team in the Boonville M3 5v5 soccer league this spring. The team won the league championship on May 22. Players include (left to right): Josh Pridemore, Ethan Esry, Jack McCluskey, Aidan Bukowsky, Mason Ahern, and Gavin Blackburn. Not pictured: Landon Beeson, Jack Bigos, Trenton Roney, and Lleyton Shoot.