By: Ernie Wren

Glenda Richardson recently competed in the American Taekwondo World Championships in Dallas, Texas, earning first places in Traditional Sparring, Xtreme Forms, and Creative Forms. Ms. Richardson competes in the 1st–3rd degree black belt division for women aged 60–69.

The American Taekwondo Association (ATA) is one of the largest martial arts organizations in the United States, specializing in Songahm Taekwondo, a structured and progressive system of martial arts training. With hundreds of affiliated schools around the world, the ATA emphasizes discipline, respect, personal growth, and leadership, especially among youth and families. Fifth degree black belt, and world champion, Dillon Trautman owns and operates the local ATA affiliated Legion Martial Arts school with his wife Heather, also a world champion.

Ms. Richardson began Taekwondo in 1991 and competed for 15 years before stepping away due to injuries. When Mr. Trautman opened his school in Ashland, she felt as if it was a calling, and returned to training in November 2023. Sparring has always been her passion, and winning a World Championship in it was a dream she thought she had aged out of.

The “World Champion” title has made every hour of training and every ache and pain worthwhile. It wasn’t just about proving to others—it was validation for herself that she was “good enough” locally, regionally, nationally, and worldwide. She credits the truly amazing female competitors she matched up against in her journey for making her better and stronger.

She has also benefited from the training facilities at the Southern Boone Area YMCA (two hours a day—sometimes twice a day), on top of attending classes at Legion Martial Arts four times a week. Glenda lift weights, stretches, and maintains a focus on muscle building and balance work. She shares that regulars at the Y often saw her practicing bo staff routines in the turf room, music blasting from her earbuds, and they are always so supportive.

As for her future endeavors, she states “I’m always up for a new adventure! As for Taekwondo, I plan to stay on the tournament circuit and will do what it takes to remain ranked in the Top 10 for all eight events, which qualifies me for the 2026 World Championships. I also hope to begin progressive testing soon in preparation for my 4th-degree black belt.”