By: Andrew Golighty

The Southern Boone girls golf team’s season is underway and everyone is an integral part of the team. This year SOBOCO has two seniors, one junior, three sophomores and three freshmen. This young team is led by veterans Cailyn Chaney and Kaitlyn Schmidt. “Both Cailyn and Kaitlyn have been a major asset to a young team” according to Katy Golightly, the new coach of the girls golf team. “Both Cailyn and Kaitlyn have welcomed the younger players with open arms, all the while teaching them the rules and etiquette of the game.” In addition to the invaluable seniors, the ladies golf team is led by returning golfers Brylee Hendrix (junior), Alice Mauney (sophomore), and Erissa Robertson (sophomore).

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal