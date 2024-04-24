Jackson Woodward struck out 13 batters as the starting pitcher led the Southern Boone Varsity Eagles past Boonville 3-0 on Tuesday, Apr. 23rd, bringing their record to 19-7. Woodward gave up zero hits and zero runs over five and two-thirds innings while walking five.

Both teams were strong on the bump. The Eagles’ pitchers struck out 14 while Boonville sat down seven.

The Eagles got on the board in the fourth inning after Brayden Beckmann grounded out, scoring one run.

Bishop took the loss for Boonville. The starting pitcher went six innings, surrendering one run (zero earned) on three hits, striking out seven and walking six. Southern Boone’s Logan Easley collected the save.

Hunter Richardon led the Eagles with two hits in three at bats. Jace Reynolds and Beckmann each drove in one run, Chase Morris paced the team with two walks, and overall, the Eagles had patience at the plate, tallying seven walks for the game.

Morris stole three bases.

Southern Boone was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Beckmann had the most chances in the field with 14. The Eagles travel to New Bloomfield on Wednesday, Apr. 24.