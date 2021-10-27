By: Frank Finley

The Eagles were able to earn a first quarter lead in their football game with Tri-County Conference foe California Friday but the Pintos out-paced SoBoCo in the end to win the high scoring match 66-39. California struck first on a six-yard pass at the eight-minute mark of the first quarter taking a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion. Eagles sophomore Chase Morris took the ensuing kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown that gave Southern Boone the lead 7-6. Two minutes later junior running back Jacob Bowles busted a 40-yard running play for a TD giving the Eagles a 13-6 edge after missing the extra point. But the Pintos came back with a vengeance scoring 28 unanswered points taking the lead at the half 34-13.

