Adtaxi—one of the nation’s fastest-growing digital marketing agencies—today announced the results of its annual Super Bowl Viewership and Consumer Streaming Trends survey. The data shows a new world of socially-distanced media consumption. Abandoning Super Bowl party traditions, 68% of respondents with plans to watch or listen to the big game report they will do so at home, either alone or with members of their household only. Meanwhile, 61% of all respondents say that after the pandemic, they plan on watching new movies via streaming services, rather than going to the theater.

“The pandemic has drastically changed how we socialize, and its latest casualty is the once coveted Super Bowl viewing party,” said Chris Loretto, EVP of Adtaxi. “With mass vaccination on the horizon, it’s important to track which pandemic habits will become the new norm. The meteoric rise of streaming appears to be one clear case, with huge implications for the future of movie theaters, content production and digital marketing.”

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~