The Southern Boone High School football team was forced to cancel their scheduled game with Hallsville last Friday evening after many Eagles players were quarantined after learning they had close contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Boone County Health Department’s web site, a 14-day quarantine is required, which put a dent in the Eagles roster for the Hallsville game.

Eagles Head Coach Trent Tracy was disappointed with the situation.

“We had to cancel the Hallsville game on Monday because 36 football players were sent home due to close contact to a positive COVID case,” he explained. “We have 36 players currently quarantined. We have 22 of them returning on Tuesday, two more on Wednesday, four more on Saturday, and eight more next Tuesday.”

By Frank Finley