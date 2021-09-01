By: Anthony Frazier

The SoBoCo girls golf team opened their 2021 season with a victory in an 11-team tournament in Boonville. “This was an outstanding win for us,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey. “Practice alone never really tells you where you stand, but this win over several schools in our conference makes clear that SoBoCo is on the right track.” In addition to the team win, Lily Frazier won the individual title at 7 over par, 2 shots ahead of second place finishers from Osage. It was her first individual tournament victory. “Lily played a highly competitive summer schedule on college-level courses and it showed,” said Jeffrey. Lila Frazier finished 4th, an excellent start to her year.

