By: Tara Blue

The energy was palpable in the Hallsville HS Gymnasium this past Friday as the Eagles battled it out on Valentine’s Day with support from the student body and cheerleaders.

Lady Eagles came out the gate HOT and put up 15 points in the first quarter, while their defense game only allowed the Indians to score 2 points. The team continued to dominate, scoring 23 more points in the second quarter, with Sadie Ahern scoring 11 of the 23, and taking the team to a 38-11 lead at halftime. The Lady Eagles only allowed Hallsville 8 more points the entire game, consistently stealing and possessing the ball. Ahern and Adisen Wren were the top scorers of the night, Ahern leading with 21 points followed by Wren with 13 points, bringing the final score to 50-19.

The varsity boys also began their game with an air of dominance, scoring 8 points in the first minute and a half, and scoring 21 points in the first quarter, but the Indians weren’t going down without a fight. Hallsville defensive game stepped up in the second quarter and slowed the Eagles offense, managing to pull ahead at halftime 31 to the Eagles’ 28.

A back-and-forth battle ensued, with both teams claiming the lead and keeping within a 6-point difference. The Eagles were ahead 47-41 leading into fourth quarter and tense final moments played out as the Indians brought the score within 3 points with 10 seconds left in the game. The Eagles remained on top with a final score of 56-53.

The teams finish out the regular season next week and move onto districts. Check the Southern Boone Athletics page for more details and find more photos on our FB page. Come out and support your Eagles!