By: Todd Pridemore

The Eagles soccer season ended with a 0-3 loss in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs on May 28 to eventual state runner-up Orchard Farm. But SBC – which claimed a 5th straight district championship this spring – ended the year with an impressive 21-7-1 overall record. Many talented Eagles have been acknowledged for their strong season with post-season honors. Four players were named to the all-district first team, including seniors Jersee Wren and Lily Frazier, along with juniors Julia Richardson and Tessa Roney. Seniors Ellie Helms and Haylee Ancell were named to the district second team, along with junior Jaycee Scheer. All-district honorable mention players were seniors Grace Dunn and Paige Gamble.

