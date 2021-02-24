Mizzou Women’s Basketball (8-9, 4-8 SEC) sank a program record 18 three-pointers en route to a 96-80 win over Florida (10-11, 3-10 SEC) on Senior Day Sunday in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers’ 96 points matched a season-best from their season-opening win over North Alabama on Nov. 27.

Mizzou’s 18 three-pointers matched a program record, the third time its hit that mark after also doing so on Jan. 16, 2013 (vs. Auburn) and Dec. 8, 2013 (vs. Bradley).

Prior to the game, Mizzou honored its two seniors on the roster – redshirt senior guard Shug Dickson (St. Louis, Mo.) and redshirt senior forward Shannon Dufficy (Melbourne, Australia – who contributed to the win in a huge way, scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively.

