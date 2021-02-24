Head coach Cuonzo Martin earned his 250th career victory as Mizzou Men’s Basketball scored an SEC-high 93 points in a 93-78 win over South Carolina on the road Saturday afternoon. The Tigers’ snapped a 3-game skid with five different players scoring in double figures for the first time since Mizzou downed Oregon in December.

Senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon, Jr., returned from a two-game leave of absence following a death in his family and finished with 17 points on with perfect shooting night. Tilmon converted 5-of-5 field goals and 7-of-7 free throws, matching his career high.

Redshirt senior Dru Smith contributed 17 points, two steals, and a season-high seven assists. Junior Xavier Pinson contributed 16 points, two steals, three rebounds, and an assist. Sophomore Kobe Brown reached double figures for the second consecutive game for the first time this season.

