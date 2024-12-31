By: Tara Blue

The Middle School Eagles finished the season strong right before the winter break, with several wrestlers taking first place in the tri-county tournament in Boonville on Thursday, Dec. 19th. No team score was tracked, and athletes were placed in 4-5 person brackets based on weight class and skill level. This led to some of our athletes being placed in the same brackets.

Individual placements

1st place wrestlers: Bowen Bartow, Rigen Kahler, Jordan Doyle, Gunnar Bolinger, Jennings Elliot, Max Gabaldon, and Rayelle Klemme.

2nd place wrestlers: Grayson Schilling, Sam Leininger, Weston Wilmoth, Preston Roach, and Addison Schaefer.

3rd place wrestlers: Harley Crane, Lucas Langland, Wyatt Shanks, Nathan Goodsell, Riley Haskamp, Landon Koch, and Quinn Mitchell.

Ethan Gerdes and Carson Dunlap also competed at the tournament and represented Southern Boone well.

Congratulations to these young athletes on a great season!

Coach Andrew Meyers contributed to this story.