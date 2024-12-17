By: Tara Blue

The Middle School Eagles defeated both the 7th and 8th grade Osage Indian teams on Monday, Dec. 9th.

The 7th grade team gained an early lead and maintained a solid lead the entire game. The Eagles led 23-16 at the half and continued to widen the score gap after several scores by Rush Talley. The 7th grade team defeated the Indians 47-33, with Talley leading in scoring with 13 points, followed by Chris Bradshaw with 12 points.

The 8th grade team also began with a strong lead, but Osage came within a few points of catching up several times during the game. Eagles led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, but widened their lead after several buckets by Robbie Mathews and Trent Morefield, putting the 8th grade team at 30-19 at the half.

Eagles came out on top, winning 39-34, with top scorer Robbie Mathew’s 11 points, followed by Trent Morefield with 9 points.

The middle school teams wrap up their seasons this week as we head into the holiday break.