Mia Schlotzhauer competed in her first horse show, Palomino World in Springfield, Il. She was blesses with working with her trainer Kitty Gilbertfrom 2 fillys for you stables and Amy Kirkland and her fabulous horse Princess from Kirkland PerFormance horses. Mia and princess earned 3 top 5 placings, 2 top 10 placings and Reserve World Champion youth w/t trail 10-18