Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 3,899 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2020 deer hunting season, Nov. 27-29. Of the 3,899 deer harvested, 1,433 were antlered bucks, 520 were button bucks, and 1,946 were does.

Top counties for the late youth portion were Osage with 90 deer harvested, Pike with 87, and Franklin with 72.

Last year’s harvest total for the late youth portion was 1,950 with 771 being antlered bucks, 204 button bucks, and 975 does.

