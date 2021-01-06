The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) made it through 2020 with both historic challenges and historic accomplishments. Here are some highlights.

COVID-19 CHALLENGES

With many Missourians mostly stuck at home from COVID-19 closures beginning in March, MDC began offering teachers, parents, students, and others its free Discover Nature Schools (DNS) nature-based curriculum online for pre-kindergarten through high school. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-offers-free-nature-focused-online-learning-resources.

MDC was also forced to close facilities at times over the past year and cancel most in-person programs. MDC staff adapted by creating and offering more programs and events online. Find them at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.

~ There’s more in today’s Journal ~