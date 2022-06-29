Alan Marrs of Ashland and Buck Brooks of Holts Summit completed their cross-country bicycling journey which began on the Oregon coast on April 16th. They concluded the ride in Washington DC on June 27th. They were accompanied by high school friend, Bruce Bielby, as the driver of the support vehicle. The ride concluded at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. The final 340 miles was bicycle trails from Pittsburgh to Washington, and includes the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) Trail. Marrs says, “The GAP trail is one of the top-rated trails in the country. I’ve wanted to ride it for a long time. So we included it as part of our journey”. All three men turn 60 this year. Marrs adds, “Traveling across the country for two months with your high school friends is an amazing way to commemorate our 60th birthdays.”

