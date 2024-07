On Saturday, July 20, Rachel Sappington of Ashland and her friend Kurt Fuemmeler of Fayette, competed in the Show-Me State Games, Bench and Power Lifting Events. Both contestants came away with gold.

Rachel lifted 145 lbs. at bench press and Kurt 240 lbs. Rachel deadlifted 250lbs. and Kurt 365lbs. Their totals qualified them for gold medals in Power Lifting. You might see Rachel and Kurt training at the Southern Boone Area YMCA. Courtesy of Genette Sappington