Southern Boone’s Fourth Grade Girl Scout Troop 71777 is collecting donations and raising funds for MU Healthcare’s Children’s Hospital Child Life Program as part of their Junior Take Action project. A Girl Scout Take Action project addresses an issue by tackling the factors that cause or contribute to it. The scouts in troop 71777 spent time brainstorming some ideas that ranged from helping animals, helping homeless, assisting children that need help with math and helping children that are sick in the hospital. The troop came to a consensus to help children that are sick in the hospital. The troop spoke with a representative from MU’s Children’s Hospital Child Life Program and learned there are several items that the program needs and that helps to ease the worry of being hospitalized. Some of the items include fidgets, coloring books, light-up toys, and earbuds. The troop is collecting donations through May 26th and has placed drop off locations at Connections Bank at 301 E Broadway in Ashland and at the Southern Boone County Public Library in Ashland. Monetary donations are also being collected at the drop-off locations. For more information reach out to one of the troop leaders: April Bernhardt (arayinmo@yahoo.com) and Shannon Wheadon (shannon.wheadon@gmail.com). Photo Credit: Meagan Michelle Photography