Frazier Shines

The SoBoCo girls golf team recently competed in a 13-team tournament at Kirksville country Club. Lily Frazier tied for first place with a smooth 77, sharing Medalist honors with a golfer from Notre Dame de Sione (Quincy Ill). “It was a very windy day and the greens were really fast, so this was an outstanding score,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey. “She was never close to a double bogey which speaks to her consistent ball striking,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey. Lila Frazier finished in 5th place with an 83. “Lila absolutely dominated the par 5s, playing them 2 under. Her length off the tee is a huge advantage for her.” Cailyn Chaney and Kaitlyn Schmidt shot 124 and 125 respectively, and the team finished in 4th place.

