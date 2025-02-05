By: Tara Blue

The Lady Eagles played well last week as they faced the Eldon Mustangs, the Mexico Bulldogs, and the Moberly Spartans.

On Monday, Jan. 27th, the JV team played a close game against the Mustangs. The girls took an early lead and maintained throughout the game after #23 Courtney Hargis scored 9 out of the 11 points in the first quarter.

JV picked up the pace in the third quarter, with several 3-pointers by Kate Mutzbauer and Hargis, and although Eldon attempted a comeback and came within a few points of catching up, JV held the lead to the end, with a final tally of 41-37.

Varsity followed the same pace, taking an early lead in the first quarter after 3-pointers by Adisen Wren, Cami Wobbe, and Sadie Ahern.

The team led a strong offense and did not give the Mustangs a chance to catch up after Gracie Britton showed out in the fourth quarter, putting up 8 points, and leading as the team’s top scorer of the night with 12 points. Varsity defeated the Mustangs 62-44.

The teams also served losses to the Mexico Bulldogs on Wednesday, Jan. 29th. JV’s offensive game bested the Bulldogs 32-19, while Varsity played a closer game, starting off behind.

Mexico took an early lead but the varsity team picked up the pace by halftime, clocking 23 points in the second quarter. Adisen Wren led the team with 12 points and the varsity Eagles triumphed 59-52.

Finally, the teams traveled to Moberly on Thursday, Jan. 30th, where the JV CRUSHED the Spartans 53-11, and the varsity barely fell short of a win 53-59.

This week is the Southern Boone Classic tournament. Check the Southern Boone Athletics website for up-to-date schedule information.

Come out and support your Eagles!