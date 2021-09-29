By: Frank Finley

In a high scoring game, Southern Boone’s junior running back Jake Bowles scored in the last minute on a 20-yard rushing touchdown to ice a 58-50 victory over Eldon Friday. The Eagles trailed the Mustangs 34-28 at halftime and the teams traded the lead in the second half. Bowles tied the game at 42 with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He earned two touchdowns in the game and senior quarterback Hayden Steelman passed for 122 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Chase Morris had one touchdown.

