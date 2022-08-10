Lady Wolves of Ashland Middle school girls step on the 11 v11 field for the first time and come out with the Bronze medal with a closely contested .5 of a game from silver.

Being the first time on the 11 v 11 field the Lady Wolves go down 0-2 on day one but well fought.

Game 1 Great start but they relinquished an early 3-0 lead losing 8-4.

Game 2 they experienced a 4-0 loss with their goalie Maddie Clavier (of Sedalia) being injured. The Lady Wolves battled back by shutting the Mo Rush team out in the 2nd half.

Game3 – The Lady Wolves

upset the #2 Northern Stars with a 1-0 shutout. Hometown Lady Wolf #52 Lillian Brooks closes the door with a PENALTY kick to seal the deal in the final 4 minutes.

Game 4- The Lady Wolves win 7-1 over the Strikers. The final few minutes of the game the coaches reversed offense and defense lines leaving an open net to reward the shutdown performance of the defenders and goalie. At the same token showing good sportsmanship for the opposing team to put one in and to keep working moving forward.

Hometown Lady Wolf and Captain of the defense #55 Paige Hegerfeld locked in the defense with #58 Heli Wilson, #56 Leah Neff, # 53 Caitlin Campbell (Redwood), to seal the deal.

The Lady Wolves

of Ashland are comprised of #40 Captain Ava Kotovsky , #46 Cerene Chavez , both of Columbia, #30 Kaylee Sitthivong of Kansas, #1 Tatum Wimberly of Waynesville, #14 Ava B of Sedalia, #25 Taylor Bunton of Jefferson City, #35 Joanna Lemus, #23 Maiya Burger, #26 Kristhel Guzman, and #19 Allison Hackett all of California

The Lady Wolves

moved up the bracket standings with a 2-0 performance on day 2 capturing the bronze.

Finishing 2-2 for a .500 record