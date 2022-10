Lady Eagles travelled to the Eugene/Russellville AA tournament and defeated Owensvills 16-1, lost to Tolton 10-5 and defeated New Bloomfield 9-4 to bring home 3rd place.

Front row: Hailey Platt 2nd row seniors Ashlyne Ussery, Addie Lange, Emilee DeHaas

3rd row Nova Porter, Sidney Nelson, Cami Wobbe, Paige Proovost, Megan Riggs, Adisen Wren, Brooklyn Center, Gracie Britton, Myka Phillips