The Southern Boone Lady Eagles basketball team entered the Bulldogs kennel Saturday night for a non-conference hoops game to face a 5-1 Mexico squad in Mexico. They walked away with a 55-42 victory.

The Eagles offense came out strong and pushed the envelope with Junior Mariah Prince leading the way with 16 points. Prince stood out on defense as well several steals on the press.

Coach Damon Wren was impressed with the team’s performance.

“I thought Prince had an outstanding game and had some real confidence when shooting the ball.

By Frank Finley