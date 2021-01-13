The Southern Boone girls basketball team got a slow start in their match versus Fulton on Thursday evening but were able to fight back in the second half to a 41-30 victory.

Head Coach Damon Wren says the team’s second half performance gave him confidence

“I thought the girls really picked up their defense in the 3rd and put a lot of pressure on their guards,” Wren stated. “We forced a lot of turnovers in the 3rd leading to easy buckets scoring 19 points in the 3rd.”

Senior Jo Scheer had a strong game offensively scoring 10 points and grabbed 5 boards. Junior Paige Gamble contributed with a great game off the bench scoring eight points and 12 rebounds.

“I thought this was one of Paige’s best games I’ve seen yet. Mariah Prince had 10 points and seven steals and defensively shut down their best player all night,” Wren added. “Jersee Wren attacked the rim well going 4-5 on her free throws adding nine points.”

The Lady Eagles take part in the Union tournament January 11-16.