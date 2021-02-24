The Southern Boone Lady Eagles basketball team was 1-1 in their games last week. The Eagles took Centralia’s Panthers with a 59-35 victory but fell in a tough loss to rival Boonville Pirates 58-46.

Senior Jersee Wren led the Eagles with 22 points, three assists and two steals in their win over the Panthers. Sophomore Kyra Massie shot for 10 points that included two 3-pointers.

Wren was also top scorer versus the Pirates contributing 18 points. Senior Celissa Kennedy had an outstanding defensive game with eight defensive rebounds and one rebound on offense along with four steals in the loss to the Pirates.

By Frank Finley