Lady eagles soccer won the lebanon tournament beating Webb City 2-0, Mt. View Liberty 8-0, and Lebanon in the championship game 3-0. Later last week they also defeated district opponent Fulton 8-0. The eagles have a solid backline defense anchored by Paige Gamble, Lily Frazier, Abby Bieghler, and Jacey Scheer. Goals have been scored by numerous players at forward and midfield positions including Jersee Wren, Haylee Ancell, Grace Dunn, Julia Richardson, Ellie Helms, and Tessa Roney. Claire Picket recorded the shut out on all 4 games in goal. Girls soccer is currently 4-0 on the season and scheduled to play district opponents Boonville and Kirksville this week.

See more Eagles sports in this weeks Boone County Journal