After a season of challenges and uncertainty due to COVID, the Southern Boone girls basketball team entered District play facing a strong California squad (13-10) in what would be one of their toughest games of the year.

The Lady Eagles started slow, down in the first quarter 8-12. SoBoCo struggled on offense for most of the game and trailed 18-23 at the break in what developed into a defensive struggle.

Southern Boone never had the lead in the game but was able to battle back in the final seconds when the biggest shot of the night came from Chloe Bukowsky with 10 seconds left in regulation, hitting a corner 3-pointer to tie the game 37-37 sending the game to overtime. Head Coach Damon Wren says it was a turning point in the game.

By Frank Finley